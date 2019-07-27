

CTV Vancouver Island





A stabbing outside a bar in Nanaimo sent a 35-year-old man to hospital early Saturday morning.

Nanaimo RCMP said the incident took place just after midnight in the vicinity of the Old City Pub in the city's downtown area.

The victim was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

After reviewing video surveillance and speaking to witnesses, investigators believe an altercation broke out on the street in front of the pub. In a release, police described the incident as a "melee," during which the victim was stabbed.

Several people believed to have been involved have been identified and taken into custody, police said. As of Saturday evening, no charges had been laid.

Police say the incident does not appear to be random. They ask anyone who has cell phone video or information about the incident to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at nanaimocrimestoppers.com or 800-222-8477.