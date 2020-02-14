VANCOUVER -- The Sea to Sky Gondola in Squamish is set to reopen ahead of schedule today, just over six months after its haul rope was intentionally cut last August.

The company that operates the popular attraction says 30 new cabins have been installed on the new haul rope that arrived from Switzerland at the end of October.

The gondola's general manager Kirby Brown says a new state-of-the-art security system has also been installed and the final safety inspections and certifications by Technical Safety B.C. were scheduled for the first week of this month.

He says the fact the main haul cable was cut remains shocking and the RCMP investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The new security measures will ensure the gondola is secure and protected from any other criminal activity, he said.