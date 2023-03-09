Spelling of Cowichan Secondary School to get Indigenous update

The name of one of the largest high schools in Duncan, B.C., will soon be changed to its traditional First Nations spelling.

Cowichan Secondary School will be renamed the Quw’utsun Secondary School, according to the Cowichan Valley School District (SD79).

"The current spelling of Cowichan is an anglicized version of the Hul’q’umi’num’ name of Quw'utsun, the nation whose territory this new school is built on," said the school district in a release Thursday.

SD79 says the updated spelling comes after a period of consultation with the Cowichan Tribes Vision Committee, which includes Cowichan Tribes elders, Indigenous education staff in the district, Indigenous students and senior school district staff.

The committee recommended that the new spelling be in place for when the high school's new replacement building opens next year.

"The board does recognize that the current Cowichan Secondary School has been an anchor in the Cowichan Valley for over 70 years," said the school district.

"'Cow High' has been a foundational place, in both structure and community, and there is deep family association with both the physical place, and the concept of Cowichan Secondary," the school district added.

"However, the 70-year-old Cowichan Secondary School represents another side to many in the community. Cowichan Secondary was built at a time when, across the country, the educational system was used to destroy Indigenous knowledge and culture rather than empower it as is done today."

The school district says the updated spelling will help the community acknowledge the past and collectively move forward.

No adjustments to the school logo or colours are expected.

The new Quw’utsun Secondary School is still under construction and is on track to open in spring 2024, according to the school district.

When construction began in late 2021, the project was estimated to cost more than $82 million.

The school will have capacity for 1,100 students, with space to expand by an additional 400 seats in the future.

Earlier this week, the Greater Victoria School District also announced it would be changing the name of George Jay Elementary to a First Nations name.