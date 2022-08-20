Special needs golf group helps B.C. man with brain damage overcome adversity

Langford, B.C. -

Looking through albums from her son's athletic past, Cindy More says it's always easy to spot Darren in a team shot.

“He’s got the biggest smile,” Cindy says, pointing to picture after picture of her beaming boy.

Cindy says Darren was a natural athlete, enthusiastic about every sport he tried.

“He would not even take his helmet off for lunch,” she laughs, showing how Darren would quickly shovel his food into his mouth.

“He would down it and he’s right back out again!”

As he grew up, Darren’s exuberance never diminished, and his potential only increased.

“I exuded the proud mama,” Cindy says.

Which is why Cindy will never forget the accident at the hockey rink that changed everything.

“By the time I was able to run down the hall where the change rooms are, Darren was fighting for air,” Cindy says, fighting back tears.

Darren suffered a brain injury, endured emergency surgery, and spent six weeks in a coma.

“And I remember the very first time he lifted a finger,” Cindy says, wiping away her tears.

“I knew he was going to be OK.”

But Darren’s brain was permanently damaged. And the 17-year-old couldn’t do anything by himself.

“He was literally like a bag of mush,” Cindy says.

Then — after eight months in the hospital system and years of rehabilitation — they met Jim McDermott.

“He said, ‘I think I can help your son with golf,’" Cindy recalls.

Jim invited Darren to join a group dubbed "Glorious Golf."

“It’s an inspirational bunch,” Jim smiles.

It’s a group of guys with special needs that Darren now plays with every week.

“My heart just lights up,” Darren smiles. “And it goes like, ‘Darren! You get to go golfing with your buddies!’”

Jim has been volunteering to coach Glorious Golf for the past 13 years.

“We celebrate the good shots together,” Jim says. “And laugh at the bad shots!”

When the guys aren’t sharing compliments and high-fives, they’re teasing each other about hitting trees with balls by yelling, “Timber!”

And like he did playing sports as a boy, Darren finds his smile can’t be contained.

“It’s like happy!” Darren laughs.

It’s a sense of confidence that Cindy couldn’t be more grateful to see.

“Now he’s an even better golfer than his dad,” she laughs.

It’s sharing the joys of life that keeps Jim volunteering.

“You can overcome a challenge on your own," Jim smiles. “But when you're part of a group, that’s really special.”

It’s an opportunity for positivity that Darren says extends well beyond the course.

“Think about what makes you a star,” Darren smiles. “Hold your heart and say, 'I can do this.'”