VICTORIA -- Construction work along three Vancouver Island highways will resume this spring, according to the B.C. government.

Resurfacing projects will begin along Highway 1 near the McKenzie Interchange, along Highway 14 near the West Shore Parkway and along Highway 19 between Parksville and Bowser.

According to the province, with reduced vehicle traffic due to COVID-19, drivers can expect minimal delays as a result of the highway construction.

On Highway 1, roughly eight kilometres of roadway will be resurfaced between the McKenzie Interchange and Leigh Road. All on-ramps and off-ramps in the area will also be resurfaced. Work is scheduled to happen overnight to minimize traffic delays.

Meanwhile, near the West Shore Parkway, roughly 2.5 kilometres of Highway 14 will be resurfaced.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says that lane closures are expected to take place during construction.

On Highway 19, a 40-kilometre stretch of road will be resurfaced between Parksville and Bowser.

Construction is scheduled to take place day and night, and traffic will be reduced to single lanes in either direction.

The province says that health policies have been put in place for construction workers to ensure safety and reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“While highways and roads remain open, the PHO [provincial health officer] recommends people stay close to home and avoid any non-essential travel,” said the ministry.

“Drivers are reminded to obey construction zone speed limits and the direction of traffic control personnel.”