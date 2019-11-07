VICTORIA -- A Sooke school is under a hold-and-secure order due to police actions in the area.

A message went out to parents of students at Edward Milne Community School to notify them of the incident Thursday morning.

A police canine unit was at the school as of 12:15 p.m.

"At this time, all students are safely inside the school and no one is allowed to enter or exit the building," the notice to parents said.

"We are working closely with the RCMP and will put out an update when the situation changes."

Parents and guardians are asked to stay away from the school area. However, dozens of parents waiting in cars outside the school tell CTV News they’re feeling helpless and scared.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.