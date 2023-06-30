Sooke School District wants funding for 5 new schools, expansions to 6 others

The Sooke School District is asking for provincial funding to build five new schools and expand another six as it tries to keep up with a growing list of newcomers to the community amid major development on the West Shore.

“We just need to be able to get schools and classroom spaces online faster than the way that is currently being done,” says SD62 superintendent Scott Stinson.

Stinson says they’re expecting 650 more students in the 2023/24 school year alone. The district is also making room for a total of 1,350 classroom seats by the fall and anticipates requiring room for another 2,500 students by 2027.

“We believe that we are the fastest growing per capita at about five per cent per year,” says Stinson. “The surrounding area is growing rapidly. This is the place where development is happening.”

SD62 serves residents in Langford, Colwood, Highlands, Metchosin, Sooke and Port Renfrew.

Since 2015, four new schools have opened in the region and an elementary school is under construction on Latoria Road.

To keep up with growth, staff have also been getting creative by repurposing rooms in schools to make class space and adding portables where needed.

“Right now we’re spending about $1.4 million to move and purchase new portables for next year,” says Stinson.

He says that’s not sustainable. The money comes from the district’s operating budget, not the province.

“It just means less resources and less services in our schools,” says Stinson. “The more we pull away in terms of resources that are directly in the classroom and in front of students – the more difficult it is for us to meet our ultimate goal which is student success.”

SD62 is asking for three new elementary schools, a secondary and a middle school. And it wants to build additions to Ruth King Elementary, Spencer Middle School, Edward Milne Community School, David Cameron Elementary, Millstream Elementary and Westshore Secondary.

The Minister of Education wasn’t available to take questions from CTV News.

“Our government is focused on building new schools and expansions in fast-growing areas like the West Shore, after years where the previous government underfunded schools," Education Minister Rachna Singh said in a statement.

"Since 2017, over 2,200 new student seats are built or near completion in SD62, with more to come.”

The district says the ministry typically reviews capital plan submissions from all B.C. school districts before announcing funding decisions in March.