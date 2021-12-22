Sooke School District brings in mandatory vaccine requirement for new hires

After receiving advice and guidance from several stakeholders over the past few months, the Sooke School District (SD62) board of education has taken a step forward on the issue of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for school district employees.

Effective immediately, any offer of employment to new hires in SD62 will be conditional upon proof of vaccination or accommodation based on a Human Rights Exemption.

The mandate does not apply to existing employees, however that has not been ruled out in the future.

The board is monitoring the COVID-19 situation and is preparing to take further steps if needed.

"The board has also further directed the superintendent to plan for the possibility of implementing a vaccine mandate," said Ravi Parmar, chair of the Sooke School District board of education.

"This would be a procedure for all employees should the board determine one is required," he said. "Again, I’ll add, the board has opted not to introduce this procedure at this time for all staff but want to be ready should this be necessary."

The district doesn’t have exact numbers on how many staff are vaccinated, but according to a district-wide survey, close to 95 per cent are fully vaccinated – though it's worth noting only 50 per cent of employees participated in the survey.

The board is hesitant to implement a full vaccine mandate on its own right now over concern that it will not have enough staff to keep schools running and students safe.

The board says it received its advice and guidance from the British Columbia Public School Employers’ Association (BCPSEA), public health, educational partners, Indigenous rights holders and the community.