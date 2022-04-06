Sooke road upgrades frustrating but necessary, says mayor

Rush hour traffic within the fast-growing community of Sooke, B.C., has become a point of frustration for many drivers.

Sooke Mayor Maja Tait says she often hears from frustrated drivers who must deal with the main roads that run through town on a daily basis.

The problem is made worse when there is a car crash or if road construction is underway.

Tait says the problem is coming to a head, especially as the region grows rapidly, more people return to work, and as public transit operates under full capacity due to labour shortages.

"It’s tough for residents for sure," said Tait, standing alongside Sooke Road as traffic rolled passed.

In 2019, the District of Sooke – one of the fastest growing communities in the region – released its 10-year master transportation plan. On Tuesday, Tait said that plan has been accelerated to five or six years.

"We know there’s a lot of catch up that needs to happen," she said.

"Within Sooke there’s more we need to do to our internal road network to get residents home safely and quicker."

Sooke Mayor Maja Tait is pictured. April 5, 2022 (CTV News)

GROWING PAINS

That work will be short-term pain for long-term gain, according to Tait, as the district doesn’t have a lot of detour or alternate options to keeps traffic moving while the infrastructure upgrades take place.

One major obstacle to the construction timeline that the district foresees is funding.

"We’re very grateful to the province and federal government for awarding us serval grants. However, we are reliant on future grant applications to get the road network complete and we haven’t always been successful there," said Tait.

The mayor says the district is working on its active transportation plan to encourage more people to get around by walking or cycling.

The fast-growing community plans to keep growing to actually help deal with traffic.

"Community economic development," said Tait. "So how can we keep commuters within our community, and find more local employment opportunities for residents, so they won’t have to drive to other municipalities?"

"But it takes time, money and of course we can’t design, build and drive on a road all at the same time," she said. "There will be delays while we do this necessary work."