Sooke Road has reopened after it shut down in both directions following a two-vehicle crash Friday.

The incident happened in the afternoon on Sooke Road at Impala Road.

According to Metchosin Fire Chief Stephanie Dunlop, there were reports that the occupants of both vehicles suffered minor injuries. Crews were on scene due to leaking fluids.

Sooke Road should be cleared and reopened within 30min. — ChiefDunlop (@ChiefDunlop) August 2, 2019

Commuters were briefly asked to reroute their trips through Kangaroo or Gillespie roads. There was no detour for available for the affected stretch of Sooke Road during the closure.

Witnesses reported the crash scene had been cleared and the road reopened as of 4:15 p.m.

