

CTV Vancouver Island





There were traffic delays on Sooke Road in Metchosin following a single-vehicle crash Monday.

The crash happened between Humpback Road and Kangaroo Road. Drive BC reported it at 4 p.m., according to Drive BC.

The eastbound right lane of the road was blocked and delays were seen on the route for about an hour.

Metchosin Fire Chief Stephanie Dunlop tweeted that the single-vehicle crash occurred in the 4000-block of Sooke Road.

Single vehicle crash - 4000 block Sooke Rd. Single lane traffic - please be patient! — ChiefDunlop (@ChiefDunlop) July 29, 2019

Drive BC said the incident was cleared and the eastbound lane of Sooke Road reopened at around 5:15 p.m.