Sooke Road reopened following single-vehicle crash
Cars were backed up on Sooke Road in Metchosin following a reported crash. July 29, 2019. (Drive BC)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Monday, July 29, 2019 4:21PM PDT
Last Updated Monday, July 29, 2019 7:00PM PDT
There were traffic delays on Sooke Road in Metchosin following a single-vehicle crash Monday.
The crash happened between Humpback Road and Kangaroo Road. Drive BC reported it at 4 p.m., according to Drive BC.
The eastbound right lane of the road was blocked and delays were seen on the route for about an hour.
Metchosin Fire Chief Stephanie Dunlop tweeted that the single-vehicle crash occurred in the 4000-block of Sooke Road.
Drive BC said the incident was cleared and the eastbound lane of Sooke Road reopened at around 5:15 p.m.