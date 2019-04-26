Sooke Road reduced to one lane after falling tree strikes wires
A tree struck live wires on Sooke Road, shutting down the road. April 26, 2019. (Twitter/@edupaige)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Friday, April 26, 2019 2:36PM PDT
Last Updated Friday, April 26, 2019 7:31PM PDT
Sooke Road was down to one lane of alternating traffic just east of the town centre after strong wind toppled a tree across the road Friday.
Drivers could expect long delays between Galloping Goose Trail and Manzer Road and no detour was available, Drive BC said early Friday evening.
The Sooke School District said some buses would be affected by the closure, including the 5, 14 and 16.
Witnesses said it looked like wind blew the tree onto live wires, which also fell on the road. One person tweeted that crews at the scene said it could take up to four hours to clear the route.
Emergency vehicles were spotted driving to the scene.
