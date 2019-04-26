

CTV Vancouver Island





Sooke Road was down to one lane of alternating traffic just east of the town centre after strong wind toppled a tree across the road Friday.

Drivers could expect long delays between Galloping Goose Trail and Manzer Road and no detour was available, Drive BC said early Friday evening.

The Sooke School District said some buses would be affected by the closure, including the 5, 14 and 16.

#SD62 Buses 5, 14, 16 heading towards East #Sooke: Sooke kids are remaining at their schools until traffic moves again on Sooke Road near Stickleback. Buses will transport them once traffic starts moving. — School District #62 (@SD62_Sooke) April 26, 2019

Witnesses said it looked like wind blew the tree onto live wires, which also fell on the road. One person tweeted that crews at the scene said it could take up to four hours to clear the route.

Emergency vehicles were spotted driving to the scene.

For the latest updates, check Drive BC's website.

Downed tree and power lines close Sooke Rd /HWY 14. Emergency crews are responding and traffic is at a standstill. #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/YeMDGY7KTr — Brad MacLeod (@CTVBradMacLeod) April 26, 2019