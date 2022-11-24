Sooke Road closed for several hours as crash sends woman to hospital

One woman was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash shut down a portion of Sooke Road west of Langford, B.C., on Thursday.

A commercial truck and a car collided in the 3100-block of Sooke Road, near the intersection with Humpback Road.

Both vehicles ended up in opposite ditches.

Mounties closed the road, also known as Highway 14, shortly after noon and announced it had reopened at approximately 2 p.m.

West Shore RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Nancy Saggar said the woman was transported to hospital and her injuries were still being assessed Thursday afternoon.