VICTORIA -- The District of Sooke has reopened its municipal playgrounds amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The municipality lifted its ban effect Monday, June 1, as some students returned to school and B.C. continues to roll out the second phase of its restart plan.

New signage has been installed at all the playgrounds warning residents that the equipment will not be regularly cleaned.

“Everyone should be mindful of appropriate personal hygiene practices before, during and after outdoor play,” said the district in a release Monday.

“Parents can make an informed decision prior to allowing children access to the equipment.”

Meanwhile, most municipalities across Vancouver Island have reopened their outdoor recreation facilities, like tennis and basketball courts.

Many golf courses have also reopened, on limited reservation systems.

A list of all the playgrounds reopening in Sooke can be found below: