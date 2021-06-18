VICTORIA -- Sooke RCMP say they have made their second significant drug and weapon seizure of the month after a man was arrested Tuesday.

The arrest occurred in the Evergreen Mall area after police witnessed an alleged drug transaction.

Once the alleged transaction was complete, Mounties moved in an arrested a man for possession of a controlled substance.

During the arrest, police say the searched the man and discovered a range of drugs, including cocaine, MDMA, ketamine and prescription pills that were planned for illegal resale.

Officers also seized more than $6,000 in cash, a machete and pepper spray.

Sooke RCMP say it’s the second "significant drug and weapon seizure made in the last month."

"Continuing to monitor and target individuals in our community selling drugs remains a top priority," said Sooke RCMP Staff Sgt. Brett Sinden in a release Thursday.

Anyone with information on the incident or any other drug trafficking related incidents is asked to call Sooke RCMP at 250-642-5241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.