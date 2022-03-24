Sooke proclaims Wolf Awareness Day in honour of Takaya

The District of Sooke has proclaimed March 24 as Wolf Awareness Day, which states that wolves play a vital role in keeping ecosystems healthy.

It also says that human populations and the exploitation of natural resources puts intense pressure on wildlife.

The proclamation falls on the same day as the Global Howl for Takaya day, which commemorates the life of Takaya, also known as Staqeya, the famous lone wolf that lived off the coast of Victoria for many years. Thursday marks the two year anniversary of his death.

Takaya’s life was captured in an award-winning documentary and in a book which seized the attention of people around the world.

After the wolf had left its home on Discovery Island and was found roaming the streets of Victoria’s James Bay neighbourhood in January 2020, B.C. Conservation Officers relocated Takaya to the Port Renfrew, B.C., area where he was shot and killed by a hunter two months later.

The proclamation comes after serval pets have been attacked by wolves in the Sooke area and states the district has an obligation to learn how to co-exist with wolves and minimize impacts on wildlife.

It goes on to state wolves should not be killed for recreation, trophies, convenience or to increase prey species for hunting.

The British Columbia government has been under fire from conservation groups for its wolf cull in the South Peace region. The cull has been billed by the province as a short-term measure to support caribou populations, which have been struggling following habitat loss and changes, making them more vulnerable to predators.

The Third Annual Global Howl takes place at sunset.