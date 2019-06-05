

CTV Vancouver Island





A cache of weapons and drugs were seized by police after a witness reported seeing a man behind the wheel of a vehicle holding a handgun.

Sooke RCMP were called for reports of a suspicious vehicle on George Lane just after noon on Tuesday. Witnesses told dispatchers they saw the driver of the car brandishing what looked like a pistol.

Police rushed to the area and conducted what they called a “high-risk vehicle stop.”

Three men were safely taken into custody. One of the vehicle's occupants was determined to be simply along for the ride and was released, but two Nanaimo men were arrested.

Inside the vehicle police found a bounty of illegal items, and also determined the car was stolen. Inside officers found small amounts of methamphetamine, brass knuckles, balaclavas and a pellet gun. Mounties say the replica pistol looked exactly like a real firearm.

The two Nanaimo men in their late 20s remain in custody Wednesday. Sooke RCMP are recommending charges of weapons possession, possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.