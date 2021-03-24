VICTORIA -- The Victoria Humane Society is singing the praises of a Sooke man who raised almost $25,000 over the weekend on a fundraising walk.

Devin Meads had hoped to walk 150 kilometres in a 24-hour "Walk for Paws" fundraiser on Sunday, but had to stop about 100 kilometres in due to an injury.

Despite not reaching his walking goal, Victoria Humane Society executive director Penny Stone says the organization is grateful for the support, and adds that Meads is a long-time supporter of the society.

"He did it, and he raised a lot of money for us," she told CFAX 1070 on Tuesday. "And he's a pretty amazing guy. Him and his wife foster puppies for us. They've fostered just over 500 puppies now."

Stone says the money raised is badly needed, and will help pay for medical care for several animals.

"We had a dog in the other day. It had a broken leg for over a year, so when you have to go in and re-break that leg and plate it, that costs tons of money because you need a specialty surgeon," she said.

"There's different things like that. Over the weekend, we got three animals that were surrendered into emergency that were going to be euthanized that we took in," said Stone.

In total, Meads raised more than $22,500 during his fundraising walk on Sunday.

While the Sooke man says he's disappointed that he was unable to walk his entire goal, he's grateful for the support and the donations that the community made.

"I really want to thank everyone again for all the support, cheers and well wishes for Walk for Paws," he said in statement on the Victoria Human Society's Facebook page Tuesday.

"While the personal challenge played a big role all along for me and constantly fueled my motivation, that was the extent of it for me personally. This wasn’t about me, the whole premise was to bring attention to the Victoria Humane Society and bring in as many donations as possible to help the animals," he said.

The society adds that it is currently in need of foster families as it has a number of pregnant cats and dogs that will need care for at least the next two months, until their babies are weaned.