Sooke man develops pamphlet to help Ukrainian refugees understand Canada
A Sooke, B.C., man has developed an informational booklet to help Ukrainian refugees adjust to living in Canada.
The booklets are written in English and Ukrainian and include information on Canadian currency, the economy and the cost of long.
Each pamphlet also comes with a range of cash, including every bill from $5 to $100, as well as a Loonie, Toonie and other change.
The Change for Hope pamphlet is pictured. (CTV News)"The week after the war started, like a lot of Ukrainian people or [people] with Ukrainian heritage, I was shocked and wondering what I could do for these people," said Bill Romaniuk.
That's when the idea for "Change for Hope" started. Change for Hope is a grassroots charity that helps Ukrainians transplanted here and makes their transition a little easier.
"I talked to my brothers and sisters about it and they thought it was a great idea," said Romaniuk.
His entire family pitched in to help develop the booklets, and they've spent thousands of dollars producing them.
"On the last page is $100 and then a bunch of interesting facts about the cost of things in Canada, cost of eggs, loaf of bread, four litres of milk, flour," he said.
The idea even has connections to Romaniuk's grandfather, who arrived in Canada from Ukraine in the 1930s.
At the time, he was swindled out of $5, his entire life savings.
"Five bucks was like five months of wages," said Romaniuk.
Sofia Slobodeniuk, who lives at the Ukrainians Safe Haven in East Sooke, B.C., received one of the 110 booklets that have been given out so far.
"It was an excellent idea," she told CTV News.
The Ukrainian mother says the book was helpful and that she used the $188 included with it to buy some Christmas presents.
Romaniuk says he thinks his grandfather would be proud of what his family has made.
Anyone interested in donating to Change for Hope can contact Romaniuk at bll4romaniuk@gmail.com
