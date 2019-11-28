VICTORIA – A Sooke man was beaten and robbed while on a walking path by a group of three teenagers on Tuesday, according to Sooke RCMP.

Police say that at approximately 9:30 p.m., the man was walking alone on a trail adjacent to the water near Maple Avenue when he was approached by the three young men.

The group of teens then spoke with the man and "demanded the marijuana the man was carrying." The victim refused to give up his possessions and was then assaulted, with the teens allegedly striking him in the head and kicking him once he had fallen to the ground.

After the assault, the three young men stole the victim's wallet and keys and fled northbound along Maple Avenue South.

Following the attack, police say that Sooke RCMP officers and a police service dog from the West Shore attended the scene. However, no suspects were found at the time.

Mounties say the victim suffered minor injuries in the assault.

All three attackers are believed to be white teens aged 16 to 19 years old.

The first suspect is described as having shoulder length curly hair and was wearing a toque at the time. The second suspect is described as wearing a blue jacket with lots of pockets. Meanwhile, the third suspect is described as standing at least six feet tall.

Anyone with information on the attack and robbery, or who may have been in the area at the time, is asked to contact Sooke RCMP at 250-642-5241 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.