Sooke man arrested on drug and weapon charges twice in two weeks

The Sooke RCMP say a local man is now being held in custody after he was arrested twice for drug and weapon offences in as many weeks.

Police say 34-year-old Sooke resident Ryan Storm was arrested on Jan. 14 after police executed a search warrant at a "fortified cabin" in the 6600-block of Sooke Road.

Inside the property, police say they found four prohibited automatic guns, as well as a range of replica firearms.

Mounties also found two kilograms of illegal drugs, including suspected cocaine, meth, heroin and fentanyl. Drug trafficking-related paraphernalia and other prohibited devices were also found at the site, RCMP say.

Police say Storm was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited firearm related to the Jan. 14 search.

Storm was then released until his next court date.

However, on Jan. 26, police say he was arrested again after Mounties with the Sooke and West Shore RCMP detachments conducted another search warrant at a home in the 7100-block of West Coast Road.

Inside the home, police say they found a "significant number" of prohibited high-capacity firearms magazines, a large cache of ammunition, prohibited knives and conducted energy weapons.

Storm was then taken into custody for a range of firearms-related offences connected to the second search, including possession of a prohibited weapon and breach of a release order.

"Mr. Storm remains in custody pending his next court appearance set for Feb. 28, 2023," said police in a release Thursday.

Sgt. Kevin Shaw, acting detachment commander of the Sooke RCMP, says he's grateful for the work investigators have done so far.

"These circumstances, particularly in close proximity to local elementary schools, are of the highest priority to the Sooke RCMP," he said.