VICTORIA -- The District of Sooke is launching a new pilot program that will allow food trucks to operate at popular parks in the municipality.

The district is now accepting applications from food truck vendors to operate at Whiffin Spit, Broomhill Playground, the Sooke Potholes Provincial Park parking lot, the Ed McGregor Park parking lot and at John Phillips Memorial Park.

Food trucks that apply for a parking spot will be randomly assigned to a park through a lottery system, according to Sooke.

The lottery system is designed to ensure that each vendor has an equal chance of working at each location, says the district.

Food trucks are allowed to operate at their designated park between 10 a.m. and dusk and must bring their own garbage cans and remove all-related trash each day.

Liquor cannot be sold by food trucks and vendors are being encouraged to use compostable food containers, rather than plastic.

Food trucks can apply for a park spot online here. Vendors should have their business licences and other relevant information handy when applying.

The pilot program is expected to run until the end of the summer.