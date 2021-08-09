VICTORIA -- Blasting, excavation work, and traffic delays continue on Highway 14 in Sooke, B.C., as the corridor expansion project is now 25 per cent complete, according to the B.C. government.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says blasting operations remain the primary focus as crews work to widen Highway 14.

The contractor has been taking advantage of dry conditions and low water levels to install as many drainage culverts as possible, the ministry said.

New overpass support walls at Gillespie Road are nearing completion, and the ministry expects the structural span that will hold up the bridge decking to be finished by winter.

The ministry says the project is on schedule and should be complete by late summer 2022.