VANCOUVER -- A food bank in Sooke is asking the public for help, saying it has been facing shortages in the first two months of the year after a busy holiday season.

"Over Christmas, it was fabulous," said Gerry St. Laurent, of the Sooke Food Bank Society. "It's a time that everybody gives. Once you start getting into February, the cupboards start to get a little bare."

St. Laurent said the food bank has seen demand steadily increase in recent years, and the all-volunteer group tries to help out those in need however it can.

"It's a lot of the working poor, you know?" he said. "You pay for your rent, and then there's not much left."

School and community groups have continued to raise money for the food bank since 2020 began, but more help is still needed, St. Laurent said.

He said monetary donations allow the food bank to purchase food in bulk, which makes it more affordable.

"We can get a much better price than if you were to go out and buy a can of beans for a-dollar-and-a-half," St. Laurent said. "We could probably get it for 75 cents."

For that reason, the food bank is especially grateful for monetary donations, he said.

"If you want to donate food, that's great," he said. "If you want to donate money, that's better."

Donations of food can be made at the food bank's office at 2037 Shields Road on the first, second and third Thursdays of each month. Donations of funds can be made by mail or online.