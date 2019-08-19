

News staff, CTV News Vancouver Island





Fire crews from Sooke and neighbouring communities are dousing a rocky hillside where a brush fire was sparked Monday.

According to Ben Temple with Sooke Fire and Rescue, multiple 911 calls came in just after noon. The reports of a brush fire burning on a steep hillside near Basinview Heights in Sooke brought fire crews from several neighbouring communities.

“Anytime you have your guys in the brush and in the woods and things, you’re concerned about fire shifting and winds swirling,” Temple told CTV News.

The fire was roughly nine metres by 90 metres in size when firefighters arrived. Protecting a home on the top of the hill quickly became their first priority.

Firefighters created a protection perimeter around the home and were able to stop the brush fire about 10 metres from the house.

Sooke Fire and Rescue say the flames are now contained but firefighters will stay on scene until all hot spots have been extinguished.