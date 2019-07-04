Sooke councillor Brenda Parkinson has died after battle with cancer
Sooke Coun. Brenda Parkinson, 63, died after being diagnosed with brain cancer. (Facebook)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, July 4, 2019 8:29AM PDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 4, 2019 2:27PM PDT
A three-term councillor in Sooke has died four months after she was diagnosed with brain cancer.
Sixty-three-year-old Brenda Parkinson's death has been confirmed by Mayor Maja Tait.
She says Parkinson participated in planning Sooke's Canada Day festivities and last month joined friends at a masquerade ball in her honour.
Premier John Horgan attended the gala and says he was lucky to have a last dance with Parkinson, who was in a wheelchair.