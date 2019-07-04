

The Canadian Press





A three-term councillor in Sooke has died four months after she was diagnosed with brain cancer.

Sixty-three-year-old Brenda Parkinson's death has been confirmed by Mayor Maja Tait.

She says Parkinson participated in planning Sooke's Canada Day festivities and last month joined friends at a masquerade ball in her honour.

Premier John Horgan attended the gala and says he was lucky to have a last dance with Parkinson, who was in a wheelchair.