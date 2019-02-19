A fire that ravaged a large cement facility in Sooke is being considered suspicious.

On Sunday evening, plumes of smoke filled the Sooke sky as the South Island Concrete facility behind Edward Milne Community School became fully engulfed around 5:30 P.M.

Sooke Fire and Rescue along with neighbouring fire departments were able to control the blaze over several hours, but the industrial facility suffered significant damage.

No one was hurt.

Police say the inferno requires a closer look.

"After reviewing the information from first responders and the preliminary investigation done,” said Sooke S/Sgt. Jeff McArthur. “We have determined that further investigation into the cause of this fire is necessary. "

Mounties are asking anyone who may have information about the fire, or possibly shot video, pictures or just witnessed the fire to contact them.

The cement manufacturing business leases space on the Butler Brothers property adjacent to Edward Milne Community School.