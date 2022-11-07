'Somebody's loved one': Saanich police seek information on dead man

Saanich police are asking the public for help identifying a man who was found dead in the Swan Lake nature sanctuary last month.

The man's body was found on Oct. 12 near the intersection of Douglas Street and Haynes Road, and since then police have been unable to identify him.

Police are now sharing some details about the man to see if any members of the public can help determine his identity.

"We know that this is somebody’s loved one so we’re hoping anyone with information will come forward and speak with our investigators," said Saanich police Const. Markus Anastasiades in a release Monday.

Police say the adult man is roughly 5'10" and weighed 160 pounds. He was believed to be homeless and was living in a two-toned silver and teal tent in a wooded area of the nature sanctuary.

There was a dark blue tarp over the tent, and several bicycles were found nearby, according to police.

No other personal items were found in the tent or surrounding area that could help determine the man's identity, police say.

"We are sharing a photo of the tent and sleeping bag in an effort to identify the man, as these were only a few of the identifiable items found at the scene," said Anastasiades.

Police do not believe the man's death is suspicious, and the BC Coroners Service is also conducting its own investigation into the man's death.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call Saanich police at 250-475-4321 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-888-222-8477.