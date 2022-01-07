Snowmobiler ticketed for riding on roads and sidewalks in Campbell River, B.C.

It sounds like a good excuse, but Campbell River RCMP officers didn’t buy a snowmobiler's story about their car lacking tire clearance for snow-covered roads when they were handed a ticket this week.

On Thursday, Mounties received reports saying a snowmobiler was spotted riding on sidewalks and roads near the Robron Park area.

Just before 10 a.m., an officer spotted the white snowmobile parked on the side of the road.

According to police, as the officer was checking to see if it was abandoned or stolen, its owner returned.

The rider told police they had just popped into the Merecroft Village shopping complex and that their personal vehicle lacked tire clearance to navigate snow-crusted roads.

"While many of us in the local detachment have roots in northern and remote policing, and could easily understand the logic of the choice made by the snowmobile operator, the laws of the community and much of the province just don’t allow for the use of snowmobiles as commuter vehicles on the roads or sidewalks," said Campbell River RCMP Const. Maury Tyre on Friday.

"Fines for usage on public roads and sidewalks could end up costing riders significant sums in fines and tow bills," he said.

Officers say they issued the snowmobiler the smallest fine possible and helped them find a safe way to get their machine home.

North Vancouver Island Mounties are reminding the public that difficult weather conditions do not trump the Motor Vehicle Act.