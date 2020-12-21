VICTORIA -- Heavy snow is falling on parts of Vancouver Island on Monday morning, including along the Malahat Highway near Victoria.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for Greater Victoria, Inland Vancouver Island, the southern Gulf Islands and Eastern Vancouver Island.

The weather service says there is potential in Greater Victoria for accumulation of up to five centimetres near sea level and up to 15 centimetres in higher elevations. Up to 40 centimetres of rain is also expected in the Greater Victoria area.

The Shawnigan Lake area was seeing heavy snowfall early Monday. Environment Canada says the region could see accumulations of up to 20 centimetres in a short period of time.

On Eastern Vancouver Island, snow is already accumulating in Nanaimo. Environment Canada says communities south of Comox to Duncan could see accumulation of up to 15 centimetres at higher elevations.

Drivers are warned that snowfall will cause rapidly reduced visibility and slippery surfaces.

The heavy precipitation is expected to end by early this Monday evening as the low-pressure system moves to the east. Weather forecasters are warning the snow may cause significant delays for rush-hour traffic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.