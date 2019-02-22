

Update: A snowfall warning has ended for East Vancouver Island.

Original story:

If you thought you saw the last of snow, think again. A cold front crossing the island is bringing more snow to parts of Vancouver Island Friday.

By 10 a.m. it was already snowing in Colwood and Duncan, among other areas.

A snowfall warning was issued early Friday morning for Courtenay, Campbell River, Duncan to Nanaimo and Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay.

Five centimetres is expected and snow may be mixed with rain at times.

Areas near the Strait of Georgia will receive little to no accumulations, but higher terrain and inland areas could see some snow for a short period of time, Environment Canada.

The snow will taper off late Friday morning near Campbell River and just around noon near Nanaimo.