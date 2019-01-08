

CTV Vancouver Island





It may not have been a white Christmas, but it could be a white January on some parts of Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada issued snowfall warnings for the Malahat Highway from Goldstream to Mill Bay, inland Vancouver Island and east Vancouver Island from Courtenay to Campbell River, Duncan to Nanaimo and Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay.

The agency said up to five centimetres of snow was expected for coastal areas and up to 20 centimetres could fall on inland areas. The heaviest snow was expected on higher terrain away from the water, but some people in downtown Victoria reported seeing light flurries Tuesday morning.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the snowfall warning was rescinded for the Malahat and Duncan to Nanaimo area, but remained in effect for the rest of inland and eastern Vancouver Island. A wind warning was also issued for the North Island.

Drivers are being asked to adjust to the changing road conditions as rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult, and lower visibility.

Mainroad Mid Island Contracting sent out its own release warning about the incoming snowfall, saying it would be "particularly bad in the Parksville-Cook Creek area and the hump on Highway 4 in the Port Alberni area."

Crews will patrol and apply anti-icing chemicals where necessary.

"Motorists should leave extra time to get to their destination and expect winter driving conditions, including slippery sections and slushy areas," it said.

The snow comes courtesy of an approaching Pacific frontal system that is spreading precipitation as a cool air mass hovers over the region.