VICTORIA -- The Canadian Forces Snowbirds will fly over Vancouver Island on Monday as part of their ongoing Operation Inspiration.

There are two parts to Monday’s flyover, each about an hour long.

The first part will see the Snowbirds take off from Vancouver International Airport at 10 a.m. and head to Nanaimo where the jets will pass over Nanaimo Regional General Hospital, Qualicum Beach, West Coast General Hospital in Port Alberni and Tofino General Hospital before landing in Comox.

The jets will depart from Comox at 1 p.m. for the second part of the flyover, which will take them to the following locations before returning to the Vancouver airport:

Sooke

Victoria General Hospital

CFB Esquimalt

Downtown Victoria

Gorge Road Hospital

Glengarry Hospital

Royal Jubilee Hospital

Queen Alexandra Centre for Children’s Health

Saanich Peninsula Hospital

Sidney

The Snowbirds are reminding residents that take-off times are dependent on weather conditions and air traffic.

The flyover comes one day after members of the military’s CF-18 Demonstration Team conducted a flyover of Nanaimo, Parksville, Tofino and Greater Victoria.