Snow, wind and rain warnings issued for parts of Vancouver Island

Environment Canada has posted weather warnings for three regions of Vancouver Island Friday morning.

Snowfall and wind warnings are in effect for East Vancouver Island, while a rainfall warning is active for West Vancouver Island.

Residents of the North Island are also being warned of strong winds beginning Friday night.

WIND AND SNOW

In East Vancouver Island, up to 10 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in higher elevation areas beginning Friday night through Saturday morning.

The snowfall warning is in effect for communities from Duncan to Nanaimo, Courtenay to Campbell River, and Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay, according to Environment Canada.

Meanwhile, wind gusts between 70 and 90 km/h are expected in more northern areas of East Vancouver on Saturday.

The strong winds are expected to affect communities from Courtenay to Campbell River and from Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay on Saturday morning.

The winds could reduce visibility by blowing snow, warns Environment Canada.

"A strong Pacific frontal system will move onto the B.C. south coast tonight bringing a wintery mixture of precipitation to much of the region," reads the notice from the weather agency Friday morning.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions."

HEAVY RAINS

The Pacific frontal system is also expected to bring roughly 100 millimetres of rain to West Vancouver Island, where the ground is still heavily saturated, according to Environment Canada.

"Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible," says the weather agency. "If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance."

STRONG WINDS

In North Vancouver Island, strong winds between 90 and 100 km/h are expected Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Environment Canada says these strong wind gusts may also be coupled with snowfall in inland regions of the North Island.

The latest details on the weather alerts can be found on the Environment Canada website.