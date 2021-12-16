Snow possible in Greater Victoria this weekend: Environment Canada

Parts of Vancouver Island, including Greater Victoria, could see up to five centimetres of snow overnight Friday and into Saturday morning.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued special weather statements warning of potential snowfall over higher terrain in Greater Victoria and eastern Vancouver Island.

"A strong Pacific frontal system will move onto the B.C. south coast on Friday night bringing rain to much of the region," the weather service says.

"Temperatures will be cold enough to keep snow levels around 200 to 300 metres. As a result, precipitation will initially start as snow over higher elevations of the above mentioned regions."

The forecast says accumulation is possible over higher terrain before warmer air pushes in on Saturday, changing the snow to rain.

Drivers on the Malahat highway are warned that road conditions can change suddenly.