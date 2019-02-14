If you bungled your beloved’s blooms, it might not be your fault.

The snow has slowed Valentine’s Day production with some Vancouver Island suppliers, resulting in a backlog of orders and a last-minute frenzy for florists.

"The weather has not cooperated," said Mary-Jane Posno of Poppies Floral Art in downtown Victoria. "Our delivery service was crippled on Tuesday, they didn’t go out at all. Yesterday was limited service...so today we catch up."

Posno says shipments of flowers from the Saanich Peninsula arrived late because of the road conditions, and overseas shipments of tropical flowers and orchids did not arrive at all.

She anticipates all pre-orders will be filled, but perhaps not with the flowers requested. "We’re really trying to give them something lovely for their loved one on Valentine’s Day."

Posno says delivery drivers will make their last pick-up for delivery about 2 p.m., and she also expects plenty of foot traffic. Late shoppers, be warned.

"I call them the desperate people," said Posno. "By then people are heading home. They won’t be heading here they’ll be heading to the gas station to pick something up."

With J Flowers and Convenience Store sees a steady stream of mostly men on Valentine’s Day. "A lot of them come in around 8 or 9 at night on their way home. We sell single stem roses so at least they’ll go home with something," said owner Nandha Arumudam.

Whether it’s a florist or food store, Posno says red roses rule.

"We always joke that the men don’t know they come in any other colour."