Snow and unseasonably cold temperatures expected in parts of Vancouver Island

Environment Canada is predicting chilly conditions and potential snow for East Vancouver Island and parts of the Malahat Highway this week.

Special weather statements have been issued for the two regions starting Thursday through the weekend, according to Environment Canada.

"A weather system will arrive over the south coast overnight tonight where it will remain through Sunday," reads the special weather statement.

The weather system is expected to bring snow mixed with rain to higher elevations and regions that are close to the water.

More snow and even cooler temperatures are then expected to arrive Friday.

"Cooler air from the B.C. Interior starts to make its way out to the south coast on Friday night, however true Arctic air is not expected to begin making its way out to the coast until later Christmas Day," says Environment Canada.

"As the airmass around the south coast cools, more widespread snow is possible."

Temperatures that are "well below" the seasonal norm are expected in East Vancouver Island for the rest of December. Environment Canada encourages residents to layer up as there will be an increased risk of frostbite and hypothermia.

The special weather statements are in effect for the Malahat Highway, from Goldstream to Mill Bay – and in East Vancouver Island for communities from Duncan to Nanaimo, Courtenay to Campbell River, and Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay.