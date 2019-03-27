

One of the biggest rappers in the world will headline the Laketown Shakedown music festival in the Cowichan Valley this summer.

Snoop Dogg is among the acts set to perform at the three-day festival, held at Laketown Ranch June 28-30.

The California rapper will be joined by headlining bands Incubus and Sublime With Rome, with performances from B.C. locals Jesse Roper and Stickybuds.

Smash Mouth, of "All Star" fame, will also perform on the final day of the festival.

Tickets for Laketown Shakedown go on sale at 10 a.m. March 29 on the event's website.

�� Ill be live at @LTShakedown this June �� Tix on sale this Fri dont miss it ‼️ https://t.co/4i65cV8RTY pic.twitter.com/lk4dOCBHpw — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) March 27, 2019

The Live Nation-run festival takes place on a 172-acre site near Cowichan Lake. Festivalgoers are able to camp at the site, which will feature food vendors, toilets, showers, bars and a VIP area.

The announcement comes after another Vancouver Island music festival, Colwood's Rock the Shores, announced that the annual event would be cancelled. Organizers said the move to cancel was due to a number of factors including not being able to book the talent they wanted.

"On the talent side, you have lots of competition around the world, not just in our region," organizer Nick Blasko said. "You've got escalating prices, you have the U.S. dollar. I think you have definitely an interesting time for events right now, there was a bit of a saturation and you've got sort of a recalibration in the festival community in general."

See the full lineup for Laketown Shakedown below:

Friday, June 28

Jesse Roper

Stickybuds

The Boom Booms

Mt Doyle

Saturday, June 29

Incubus

Black Pistol Fire

Five Alarm Funk

Louise Burns

The Sorority

Goldfish

DJ Murge

Bend Sinister

Phono Pony

Sunday, June 30