Snoop Dogg, Incubus to headline 2019 Laketown Shakedown
Snoop Dogg performs onstage at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Wednesday, March 27, 2019 9:28AM PDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 27, 2019 10:57AM PDT
One of the biggest rappers in the world will headline the Laketown Shakedown music festival in the Cowichan Valley this summer.
Snoop Dogg is among the acts set to perform at the three-day festival, held at Laketown Ranch June 28-30.
The California rapper will be joined by headlining bands Incubus and Sublime With Rome, with performances from B.C. locals Jesse Roper and Stickybuds.
Smash Mouth, of "All Star" fame, will also perform on the final day of the festival.
Tickets for Laketown Shakedown go on sale at 10 a.m. March 29 on the event's website.
The Live Nation-run festival takes place on a 172-acre site near Cowichan Lake. Festivalgoers are able to camp at the site, which will feature food vendors, toilets, showers, bars and a VIP area.
The announcement comes after another Vancouver Island music festival, Colwood's Rock the Shores, announced that the annual event would be cancelled. Organizers said the move to cancel was due to a number of factors including not being able to book the talent they wanted.
"On the talent side, you have lots of competition around the world, not just in our region," organizer Nick Blasko said. "You've got escalating prices, you have the U.S. dollar. I think you have definitely an interesting time for events right now, there was a bit of a saturation and you've got sort of a recalibration in the festival community in general."
See the full lineup for Laketown Shakedown below:
Friday, June 28
- Jesse Roper
- Stickybuds
- The Boom Booms
- Mt Doyle
Saturday, June 29
- Incubus
- Black Pistol Fire
- Five Alarm Funk
- Louise Burns
- The Sorority
- Goldfish
- DJ Murge
- Bend Sinister
- Phono Pony
Sunday, June 30
- Snoop Dogg
- Sublime with Rome
- Smash Mouth
- DJ Nu-Mark
- Skiitour
- Grandson
- Illvis Freshly
- The Faceplants