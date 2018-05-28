

CTV Vancouver Island





Flames were seen shooting from a roof as crews battled a blaze in a Saanich neighbourhood Monday.

Firefighters were called to a report of a structure fire in the 500-block of Ridgewood Place around 1:30 p.m.

A large plume of black smoke could be seen in the sky above the home.

It's unclear whether anyone was inside the home when the blaze broke out.

By the time a CTV cameraman got to the scene, the fire had been extinguished. The home appeared to be badly damaged.