Smoke, flames visible as crews battle fire at Saanich home
Flames were seen shooting from a roof as crews battled a blaze in a Saanich neighbourhood Monday. May, 28, 2018. (Twitter/@SaanichFire)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Monday, May 28, 2018 1:49PM PDT
Last Updated Monday, May 28, 2018 2:22PM PDT
Flames were seen shooting from a roof as crews battled a blaze in a Saanich neighbourhood Monday.
Firefighters were called to a report of a structure fire in the 500-block of Ridgewood Place around 1:30 p.m.
A large plume of black smoke could be seen in the sky above the home.
It's unclear whether anyone was inside the home when the blaze broke out.
By the time a CTV cameraman got to the scene, the fire had been extinguished. The home appeared to be badly damaged.