Smile Cookies return to Greater Victoria Tim Hortons as fundraiser for Jeneece Place support home

Victoria -

Greater Victoria Tim Hortons restaurants have teamed up with the Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island to help sick children and their families.

Monday marks the start of the popular coffee shop’s Smile Cookie campaign. The week-long event will see 100 per cent of the proceeds from every $1 cookie sold donated to the foundation in support of Jeneece Place, a facility where families can stay while their children are undergoing medical care in Victoria.

"We know that this home-away-from-home plays such an important role in the health and wellbeing of children and their families," said Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island CEO Veronica Carroll.

"Over the past 10 years since it has opened, more than 4,000 families have stayed at Jeneece Place, have taken shelter there, often at the most stressful times within their kids," she said.

Carroll says over the past seven years, Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Week has grown into a major fundraising event for the foundation. She says during that period, more than $245,000 has been raised to support access to healthcare for island children.

"We are so thankful that South Island Tim Hortons franchisees will donate 100 per cent of their $1 from every Smile Cookie to Jeneece Place," said Carroll.

"Last year they raised over $33,000 and that is a lot of cookies, so its a great time for cookies and a great time for smiles."

From Sept. 13 to 19, Smile Cookies will be available for purchase in-store or at drive throughs at 23 Tim Hortons locations across Greater Victoria. Cookies are also available for delivery or pick-up by using the Tim Hortons mobile app.