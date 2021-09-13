Smile Cookies return to Greater Victoria Tim Hortons as fundraiser for Jeneece Place support home

Smile Cookies are pictured on display at a Saanich Tim Hortons restaurant: Sept, 13, 2021 (CTV News) Smile Cookies are pictured on display at a Saanich Tim Hortons restaurant: Sept, 13, 2021 (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Calgary

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener