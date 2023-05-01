Smile Cookie campaign kicks off for Children's Health Foundation

This year’s Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign kicked off Monday at the Eagle Creek location in View Royal, where staff participated in a cookie-eating contest and ribbon cutting ceremony.

Tim Hortons is raising money through the sale of ‘Smile Cookies,’ with 100 per cent of money raised going to help fund the Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island and support Jeneece Place.

Since 2012, Jeneece Place has hosted more than 2,760 island families, providing a home away from home for those with children receiving medical care at Victoria General Hospital and other area facilities.

“The cookies are fantastic, so that’s an easy sell,” says Veronica Carroll, CEO for the Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island. “Not only do they taste good, but you can do good by buying a Tim Hortons Smile Cookie, so come on out and support island kids.”

Buy your Smile Cookies in the store or at the drive-through, place an order through the Tim Hortons mobile app for delivery or order them online for pick-up. You’ll find a map of participating restaurants and an order form at islandkidsfirst.com.

“It’s so wonderful to be part of something that’s bigger than myself,” says Jodell Jordan, the owner of the Tim Hortons at Eagle Creek Centre. “To have an opportunity to support families in need and to give back to the people that support us all year long means so much.”

Foundation staff and volunteers will be at some of the 23 participating Tim Hortons locations in Greater Victoria during the campaign, offering up some fun and providing more information about Jeneece Place.

“We are immensely grateful to participating Tim Hortons franchisees across Greater Victoria for their decade of support,” says Carroll. “The annual Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaigns have raised an amazing $362,585 to support access to health care for Island kids and help us keep families close when children are in the hospital. That’s definitely something to smile about!”

Last year, Tim Hortons Smile Week generated $73,922 for Jeneece Place.

Smile Cookie Week runs May 1 to 7, 2023, at participating Tim Hortons in Greater Victoria.