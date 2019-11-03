

Ian Holliday, CTV Vancouver Island





VANCOUVER - The days after Halloween can cause all kinds of problems. There are sugar highs, stomach aches and lots of carved pumpkins that are starting to sag.

While they don't have much to offer for the first two issues, fire crews on Vancouver Island's West Shore have a delightful solution to the third one.

"Basically, we take donations for Movember, people come down with their old pumpkins, we take them up to the top of the tower and then they smash them on our old vehicle here," said Troy Mollin, a captain with View Royal Fire Department, describing the department's annual pumpkin drop.

"Kids seem to really enjoy it," Mollin said. "They get a real kick out of smashing those pumpkins."

The annual post-Halloween event kicks off the department's efforts to raise funds for Movember, a charity that supports men's health care.

Mollin said the pumpkin drop event usually brings "a couple hundred" people out and raises around $500 for the VRFD Movember team.

Adam Flint, chair of the Victoria Movember Committee, said the cause is "more important every year."

"Everybody has a family member that's been touched by any of the areas that Movember is dealing with: men's health, mental health, prostate cancer," Flint said. "It ties to everybody."

Not to be outdone, Langford Fire Department also hosts an annual pumpkin drop, giving people a chance to smash their pumpkins from atop a 105-foot ladder.

The Langford event raises money for muscular dystrophy charities and the BC Professional Firefighters Burn Fund.

Regardless of which event people choose to attend, tossing pumpkins from high places has become an annual tradition for many.

"We have a lot of people commenting that this is a great way to finish up the Halloween season for them," Mollin said.