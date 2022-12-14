'Smallest donor base in a decade': Canadian Blood Services in need of donors
Canadian Blood Services has put out a call for donors as inventory of several blood types has fallen far below optimal.
The charitable organization says it is struggling to fill appointments with a number of people who donate regularly, with a decrease of about 31,000 donors since the start of the pandemic.
At the same time, people are getting sick with respiratory illnesses, including RSV, flu and COVID, making it difficult for staff to work at donor centres and events, and for donors to keep their appointments.
"Winter cold and flu season is upon us, our cancellation rates have jumped significantly," said Rick Prinzen, Canadian Blood Services’ chief supply chain officer and vice-president of donor relations.
"And we’re heading into the toughest weeks to collect blood and blood products. Winter storms could further impact collections, and more than 25,000 open appointments must be filled across Canada by Dec. 31," he said.
"Booking an appointment and donating will make all the difference," said Prinzen.
Victoria is not immune to the donor shortage, with the organization struggling to fill 1,000 open appointments over the next few weeks.
"Patients’ needs are still being met by the smallest donor base in a decade, but this is not sustainable," said Prinzen.
Those patients include people with cancer, accident victims and people with rare, life-threatening, chronic, and genetic conditions.
Regular blood donations are also needed to ensure platelets are available as they are a vital blood component with a limited shelf-life of only seven days.
Platelets are most commonly used to treat cancer patients.
A recent poll by Ipsos found that six out of 10 eligible donors in Canada believe donating blood or plasma over the holidays is important. However, only one in 10 eligible donors plan to book an appointment before Dec. 31.
"If you’ve taken a break, now is the time. We’re asking you to roll up your sleeve," said Gayle Voyer, associate director for donor relations Canadian Blood Services BC and Yukon.
"Come out and donate, you will have an impact on patients," she said.
Canadian Blood Services said it is especially in need of O-negative blood donors as this blood type is universal and is used in times of emergencies or for newborns patients.
Donation appointments can be scheduled with Canadian Blood Services online here.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What's holding up health-care improvements? Minister blames the premiers
Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says he and his provincial counterparts agree privately on what needs to be done to improve health care, but that the ball is in the premiers' court to accept a deal for more funding from Ottawa.
Man charged after seven-year-old Ukrainian refugee dies in Montreal hit-and-run
A man has been charged following the death of a seven-year-old girl in Montreal who died after she was struck by a vehicle while walking to school Tuesday with her siblings. The girl has been identified as Mariia Legenkovska, a Ukrainian refugee who came to Canada just two months ago after her family fled the Russian invasion in Ukraine.
How big of a home can you get for $300K? Here's what's on the market
The national average price of a home in Canada is approximately $645,000, a figure that may be out of reach for many prospective homebuyers. CTVNews.ca has gathered a list of properties currently on the market for about half that price.
Snow in the Prairies and 'mixed bag' for Ontario; Atlantic Canada hit by two systems
Canadians are bracing for a winter storm bringing snow to Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec, and ending in already-buried Atlantic Canada.
Rights group alleges multiple Canadian fast-food chains engaging in animal cruelty, poor treatment of chickens
The Canadian chapter of an animal welfare group is giving several major fast-food chains a 'very poor' grade when it comes to their treatment of chickens during the food production process, but groups and companies dispute findings.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, DJ for 'Ellen DeGeneres Show,' dead at 40
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, the amiable DJ for 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' and dancer who rose to fame on 'So You Think You Can Dance,' has died, according to information from the Los Angeles County Coroner.
UPDATED | 'Stand on the side of the common people,' Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre tells caucus
In a speech to his caucus ahead of the holidays, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said it is his party's job to 'stand on the side of the common people.'
As it happened: France reaches second consecutive World Cup final with Morocco win
Reigning champion France took a step forward in the quest to become the latest team to win back-to-back World Cup titles in 60 years after a 2-0 win over Morocco on Wednesday.
Ellen DeGeneres 'heartbroken' over death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
Ellen DeGeneres has issued a statement regarding the death of her former talk show's longtime DJ and co-executive producer, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, saying on Wednesday that she's "heartbroken" over his passing.
Vancouver
-
'Tired of crying': Ukrainian newcomer hopes early New Year's party will bring joy as war rages on
A group of Ukrainian newcomers to Vancouver are hosting an early New Year's party in Gastown this weekend, in hopes of bringing some fun to a community devastated by the war raging in their homeland.
-
VPD release video of 'unprovoked assault' in Gastown, appeal for information
Police in Vancouver have released video of an incident in Gastown last month as part of their investigation into a series of assaults that preceded an officer involved-shooting.
-
Mission RCMP asks public to keep distance from unfolding incident, IHIT deployed
An investigation is unfolding in a residential neighbourhood in Mission, B.C., and local Mounties are asking people to stay clear of the scene.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton emergency wait times the longest they have been in 7 years: FOIP documents
Emergency department wait times at Edmonton hospitals are the longest they’ve been since 2015, data from Alberta Health Services has revealed.
-
'Bravery and heroism': Lloyminster man honoured for saving family from a fire
A Lloydminster man who's been hailed a hero for kicking in a neighbour's front door and alerting the family inside that the house was on fire says he barely survived the blaze himself.
-
Flu, RSV or COVID-19? Alberta's online health tool can provide next steps
A tool that was used during the pandemic to assess whether or not symptoms were related to COVID-19 has been updated to cover other respiratory illnesses in Alberta.
Toronto
-
This is how Toronto is preparing for this week's winter storm
Snow clearing equipment will be spread across Toronto today ahead of an anticipated winter storm that could drop as much as 10 centimetres of snow on the region.
-
Toronto's SickKids sees significant increase in patient transfers amid viral surge
Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) is reporting a significant increase in the number of pediatric patients being transferred to other hospitals amid a wave of respiratory illness across the province.
-
Police issue Canada-wide warrant for suspects in Markham murder
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for two suspects wanted in connection with the murder of a woman in Markham, Ont. earlier this month.
Calgary
-
Calgary woman accused of fraudulently collecting apartment damage deposits
Warrants have been issued for a 33-year-old Calgary woman who allegedly posed as the owner of a Crescent Heights apartment and collected damage deposits from would-be renters.
-
Calgary rental prices rise 22% in a year: National Rental Report
A new report released Tuesday confirmed what Calgary renters already know: the cost of renting an apartment in the city is skyrocketing.
-
Flu, RSV or COVID-19? Alberta's online health tool can provide next steps
A tool that was used during the pandemic to assess whether or not symptoms were related to COVID-19 has been updated to cover other respiratory illnesses in Alberta.
Montreal
-
Man charged after seven-year-old Ukrainian refugee dies in Montreal hit-and-run
A man has been charged following the death of a seven-year-old girl in Montreal who died after she was struck by a vehicle while walking to school Tuesday with her siblings. The girl has been identified as Mariia Legenkovska, a Ukrainian refugee who came to Canada just two months ago after her family fled the Russian invasion in Ukraine.
-
More adoptions, less socialization? Montreal dog attacks rose in 2022, data shows
As the number of dogs in Montreal has increased, so has the number of reported dog bites and other aggressive behaviours. That's according to data from the city, which shows an increase in reported dog-related incidents of about 18 per cent since last year.
-
Quebec public health concerned about respiratory viruses during the holidays
Quebec public health officials say they're on high alert with the start of holiday gatherings. The organization's director was keen to send a clear message to Quebecers on Wednesday: If you have symptoms, stay home for Christmas.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia's new top Mountie says public wants to keep RCMP despite mass shooting response
The RCMP's new commanding officer in Nova Scotia believes the public wants a renewed relationship with his police force despite its widely criticized response to the 2020 mass shooting.
-
Two sent to hospital with serious injuries after plane crash near Labrador airport
Police say two people with serious injuries were airlifted to hospital after a small plane crashed near the airport in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Labrador.
-
Nova Scotia government announces $115 million in inflation-relief measures
Nova Scotia's premier announced a new $115.4-million funding package Wednesday aimed at helping low- and middle-income earners with inflation.
Winnipeg
-
HSC Children's Hospital postponing surgeries due to increase in critically ill kids
Reassigning staff and postponing surgeries are just some of the steps being taken at HSC Children's Hospital to deal with a spike in critically ill pediatric patients.
-
Fourth teenager charged in Millennium Library stabbing death
Winnipeg police have charged a fourth teenager in connection with a stabbing death at the Millennium Library on Sunday.
-
Snow in the Prairies and 'mixed bag' for Ontario; Atlantic Canada hit by two systems
Canadians are bracing for a winter storm bringing snow to Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec, and ending in already-buried Atlantic Canada.
Kitchener
-
Two die of suspected overdoses in Waterloo region Wednesday morning
Waterloo regional police have issued a warning after officers responded to two suspected overdose deaths on Wednesday.
-
Cyclist airlifted after crash in Waterloo
A cyclist has been transported to an out-of-region hospital via air ambulance following a collision Wednesday morning in Waterloo.
-
WRPS wants $18 million budget increase to hire 19 more officers in 2023
As the Waterloo region police services board finalizes its budget ask, Chief Mark Crowell is recommending a $18.3 million increase that would allow the service to hire 19 more officers.
Regina
-
Judge dismisses Regina councillors' court application against city manager
A judge has dismissed an application by two city councillors asking court to compel Regina's city manager to include funding to solve homelessness in the proposed 2023-24 budget.
-
Fire destroys Regina tent community, residents displaced
A fire on Tuesday evening caused a group of people experiencing homelessness in Regina to flee their tent community.
-
'It's going to be wide open': Riders expect to add veteran quarterbacks to compete in training camp
The Saskatchewan Roughriders are expecting to add a veteran presence to their quarterback room ahead of training camp.
Barrie
-
Crown in Elnaz Hajtamiri case calls for defence to be disqualified
Nearly a year since Elnaz Hajtamiri disappeared after being allegedly abducted in Wasaga Beach, Ont., the Crown is calling for her ex-boyfriend's lawyer to be removed from the case.
-
WEATHER ALERT
WEATHER ALERT | Wicked winter system to make for a tricky commute: Here’s when to expect it
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement in advance of the system, noting travel conditions could be tricky.
-
Innisfil man accused of attacking service technician, several officers in his home
An Innisfil man faces assault charges for allegedly attacking a service technician visiting his home and the responding officers.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. boy fatally strangled his mother, court hears
New details emerged about how a 13-year-old boy killed his own mother during a court hearing in Nipawin, Sask.
-
Sask. company gives new life to aging grain elevators
Alvin Herman knows a thing or two about being repurposed.
-
Saskatoon Public Schools sells Pleasant Hill School
This is the last year of classes at one of Saskatoon’s castle schools.
Northern Ontario
-
Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard opts for jury over judge-alone sexual assault trial
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has elected to be tried for sexual assault before a jury, rather than by judge alone.
-
No injuries at New Sudbury residential fire Wednesday
Fire crews in Sudbury were called to a house fire on Madeleine Avenue in the New Sudbury area around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon.
-
Sault mayor condemns developer's concentration camp comment at city council
After a heated discussion with an out-of-town developer at the Sault Ste. Marie city council meeting Monday, Mayor Matthew Shoemaker is condemning comments made by the commercial property owner, calling them 'despicable.'