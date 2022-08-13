Sky-high fundraising for Tour de Rock this Weekend at the Malahat Skywalk

The Malahat Skywalk is hosting a fundraising event Saturday for the Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock (TDR).

The major tourist attraction near the summit of the Malahat invites attendees to meet TDR team members and to enjoy the live music.

A portion of ticket sales from Saturday's event will go towards Tour de Rock fundraising.

“We’re really proud to partner with Tour de Rock,” said Ken Bailey, general manager of the Malahat Skywalk.

“We have staff here that were involved in fundraising for Tour de Rock when they were in elementary school and high school," Bailey added. "To have Tour de Rock come to Malahat Skywalk where they work, it’s kind of cool for people, it’s kind of coming full circle.”

This is the second fundraising event the attraction has hosted for Cops for Cancer this summer.

The last event in July raised $2,000, and the centre is hoping to raise $4,000 to $5,000 in total.

Tour de Rock celebrates 25 years of helping children fight cancer this year.

The skywalk is open 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.