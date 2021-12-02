Single-lane alternating traffic returns to Malahat Highway overnight

Victoria -

Drivers are being notified of planned traffic delays on the Malahat Highway on Thursday night.

From 10 p.m. Thursday until 3 a.m. Friday, the highway will be brought down to single-lane alternating traffic between Finlayson Arm Road and Wells Road for ongoing repairs.

The Ministry of Transportation says delays of about 20 minutes should be expected during this time on a 4.3-kilometre stretch of highway beginning about one kilometre north of Langford.

After impacts of #BCstorm (photo for reference included), a look at the #Malahat #BChwy1 as it looks today.

The road is open to two lanes, with width limited, up to 2.6m lanes and subject to intermittent single lane alternating traffic outside peak travel hours#yyj #VanIsle pic.twitter.com/LOW7BFJGvf — BC Transportation (@TranBC) December 2, 2021

The Malahat Highway suffered flooding damage during B.C.'s historic rainstorm on Nov. 15.

The highway was only operating on single-lane alternating traffic until Nov. 20, and repairs along the road are ongoing.

B.C. Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said Thursday the repairs will increase the safety and performance of the highway.

"We're going to put centre-line delineators to be added and we're going to repair some sections of the highway to improve its safety but it continues to perform well," Fleming said.

Outside of the disruptions on Thursday night, the Ministry of Transportation says drivers should still expect delays and congestion along the highway for the foreseeable future.

"Expect brief intermittent closures for construction work," said the ministry in an update Wednesday.

The province adds that vehicle width limits are in place, with no vehicles or loads over 2.6 metres wide allowed on the highway.