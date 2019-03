ESQUIMALT -- Nell begins her Thursdays practising Thai Chi in silence. When she first started learning the moves it was challenging, but the quiet couldn’t have been more comfortable.

Nell says speaking in front of people has been difficult since she was a child "because you’re afraid somebody will laugh, or shun you, or say you’re ridiculous."

But teaching Tai Chi to her neighbours twice a week is not the only testament to how brave Nell’s become.

Later in the day, she’ll drive to “Gorge-ous Coffee” in Saanich and maybe sing-a-long with the radio. “Not necessarily in tune,” she smiles. “Just to entertain myself.”

The senior may use the trip to consider what she’s learned about life. “You haven’t got long to live, so why worry?” Nell says worrying about the past or the future is pointless -- you can't do anything about it. But about the present, she says, “I suppose not to take yourself too seriously.”

That's why Nell started talking to the organizer of her favourite coffee shop’s open mic night.

“He said all you need is courage. Dig it out and come back,” she remembers with a giggle. “So the next night, I came back and sang.”

Nell summoned the courage to do what she had never done in public before.

While lifelong singers performed original songs on guitar about the trials and tribulations of the human condition, Nell pulled out her ukulele, and covered a classic from her childhood – ‘Does Your Chewing Gum Lose Its Flavour On The Bedpost Overnight?’

Nell was a hit, according to the coffee shop owner. And now a couple years -- and countless Thursday open mic performances later -- her rendition of the ‘chewing gum song’ continues to capture the imagination of audiences of all ages

“You’re adorable!” says one audience member who watched Nell playing for our camera. “That was lovely.”

Nell thanked her for the compliment with the same humble smile she gave the audience's applause.

Nell says she hasn’t lost her shyness, but she has found the courage to share her joy. “If I can do it,” she smiles. “Anybody can!”

