Sidney residents petition to save historic fish market

Sidney -

A group of Sidney, B.C. residents are petitioning to save the town's iconic fish market.

The group, called Save Our Sidney Fish Market, was created after the municipality said it's considering a plan that would see the century-old wharf replaced or demolished.

More than 900 people have signed the petition to save the market, which has stood at the foot of Beacon Avenue for more than 60 years.

Petitioners say losing the market would also mean losing a piece of Sidney's history and culture.

"I'd like to see another option," said Ken Norbury, owner of Satellite Fish Co., which is located on the wharf. "I'd like to see the wharf maintained and repaired – and keep it here as long as possible."

Members of the Save Our Sidney Fish Market agree.

"Taking away the fish market – not only is it an iconic structure, it holds a special place in people's lives and it represents the old world economy," said Nicole Bengtsson, organizer with Save Our Sidney Fish Market.

Town of Sidney staff are preparing a report on the wharf project, which is based on survey results from Sidney residents.

The report will be review by town council later this month.