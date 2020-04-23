The Town of Sidney has launched the latest round in a program to turn its dull utility boxes into captivating works of art.

The boxes feature artwork representing the four First Nations communities on the Saanich Peninsula.

The goal of the program is to brighten up Beacon Avenue while celebrating Coast Salish artists, both established and up-and-coming.

The four current art installations include information about local First Nations and the artists who created the works.

Work on the town's Utility Box Beautification Program is expected to be completed next week.

Since 2006, Sidney has wrapped 38 utility boxes as part of its downtown beautification program.