Mounties in Sidney are on the hunt for a man they say robbed a bank in the seaside town, north of Victoria.

The Sidney-North Saanich RCMP say an unknown man walked into the Toronto Dominion Bank at 2406 Beacon Ave. at approximately 2:43 p.m. Tuesday.

The man reportedly entered the bank and approached a teller, handing over a note demanding cash.

The teller apparently complied and the man left the bank on foot, according to police.

The suspect was last seen heading northbound on Fifth Street.

Patrol officers attended the scene with police dogs in tow but after an extensive search were unable to locate the man.

“This was a bold midday robbery in a busy area of our town,” said Const. Meighan de Pass of the Sidney-North Saanich RCMP.

“We are hoping that someone saw something which can assist in identifying this male or assist in our investigation.”

Police described the assailant as a white man, approximately six feet two inches tall, wearing a dark coat with a white pattern on the sleeves.

He was also wearing a dark hat with white writing, black sunglasses, dark pants and dark shoes, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Sidney-North Saanich RCMP at 250-656-3931 or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.