Sidney, B.C., seeks feedback on 20-year community plan

People living in the Town of Sidney, B.C., are about to have their say on the direction the community takes over the next two decades.

An official community plan (OCP) dubbed "Sidney 2040" is up for discussion at a town council meeting Monday night.

Once finalized, council will use the OCP as a guide for making decisions on land use and development over the next 20 years, while maintaining Sidney’s integrity as a seaside town.

The town of Sidney developed six goals to help shape the focus of the official community plan:

GOAL 1. A regionally connected, vibrant downtown.

GOAL 2. A distinct seaside town reflecting local history, culture and context.

GOAL 3. Connected, accessible and livable neighborhoods that meet the needs of the whole community.

GOAL 4. A diverse and balanced community supporting a thriving local economy.

GOAL 5. Biodiverse, connected ecosystems informed by traditional, local and scientific knowledge.

GOAL 6. A healthy, resilient community that takes action to address climate change.

The draft OCP outlines building height restrictions at three to four storeys for the downtown core, with the possibility of five storeys for buildings west of 5th Street for affordable housing.

There is also an option to create some ground-floor residential units in certain areas of the downtown.

More densification would take shape in the outer lying areas, according to the draft OCP.

About 100 properties within the town could also shift from single detached status to multi–unit residential zoning.

To address climate change, the draft plan aims to reduce greenhouse gasses by 2030, and achieve net–zero emissions by 2050.

There are also about 80 properties that are proposed for designation as environmentally sensitive areas.

A six-week period of community feedback is scheduled from March 1 – April 8 through an online survey and various open houses.

More information on the official community plan can be found on the Town of Sidney website.